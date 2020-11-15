SI.com
Cowboys Get Weekly Rankings Ahead Of Bedlam Matchup

Marshall Levenson

For the second time this season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys had a bye week. The last time we saw the Cowboys play was on Nov. 7, when they escaped Manhattan, Kansas, with a 20-18 win. 

While Oklahoma State had a scheduled bye week, many teams around the country did not play either, but for COVID reasons, having to reschedule or cancel games. Although many games were not played, the weekly rankings still must come out. 

The Cowboys did not see much movement in these rankings though. 

The first poll to come out today was the Amway Coaches Poll, which dropped the Cowboys one spot to No. 14. Wisconsins rout of Michigan propelled them in front on the Pokes.

 Oklahoma State remains the highest ranked Big 12 team in the Coaches Poll. 

As the Cowboys travel to Norman this week, they will be facing an Oklahoma team that the Coaches Poll has ranked at No. 17. 

The second poll to come out for the day, and the most important one, was the AP Poll, who kept the Cowboys at No. 14. This means Oklahoma State remains the highest ranked team in the Big 12, regardless of poll. 

The AP Poll has Oklahoma ranked at No. 18, which means this Bedlam matchup is officially a No. 14 vs. No. 18. This was expected and is why College Gameday picked Bedlam as this weeks location for their show. 

At 5-1, the Cowboys hold their own destiny in their hands. If they beat Oklahoma, you all but secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship and have a shot at the College Football Playoff. 

This will be the highest ranked matchup Oklahoma State will face in the regular season. 

