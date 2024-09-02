Oklahoma State Football Reveals Depth Chart vs. Arkansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off their football season on the right foot. They defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a 44-20 contest, proving their returning talent from a season ago is ready for a big season.
While it was an FCS opponent, the Jackrabbits were riding a 29-game win streak into the game, and they have won two straight National Championships at the FCS level. They were a solid opponent, and the Cowboys made sure to handle them.
Next up -- how about a little Big 12/SEC action? Oklahoma State hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks in Stillwater for the team's second non-conference battle of the season. On Monday, the program released its depth chart for the contest.
The takeaway is simple here: if it isn't broke, don't fix it. There are no changes on the depth chart, and that's certainly fine. There's not a ton of newcomers that Mike Gundy and the rest of the Oklahoma State staff has to get sorted in the depth chart. The starters are returning and there's just not much to change.
The Razorbacks are coming off a 70-0 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. While they took care of business, as they were supposed to, the Cowboys are still an 8.5-point favorite ahead of the contest in Stillwater.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.