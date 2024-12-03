Oklahoma State Football Transfer Portal Tracker
After a rough season, Oklahoma State’s offseason could be dominated by the transfer portal.
Following a 3-9 season that featured many players in their final season, OSU will have to rebuild the roster this offseason. With the transfer portal officially opening on Dec. 9 and going through Dec. 28, there will be plenty of movement throughout the 20-day window.
The Cowboys have rebuilt through the transfer portal in previous years but could face their toughest task in 2024. With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of the program, this transfer portal window is likely to determine how the Cowboys will perform in 2025.
Transfer Portal Tracker
Incoming:
OL Kasen Carpenter (Tulsa) - After spending his first two seasons with the Golden Hurricane, Carpenter comes to OSU with experience as a starter and three years of eligibility remaining.
Outgoing:
WR Da’Wain Lofton - After transferring from Virginia Tech before the season, an injury delayed Lofton’s OSU debut, eventually resulting in him taking a redshirt in 2024. He finished the year with six catches for 140 yards.
Tracker will be updated as commitments and departures are announced.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.