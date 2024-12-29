Oklahoma State Lands Former Four-Star QB in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has added more talent at quarterback.
On Sunday, reports surfaced that OSU has signed TCU transfer quarterback Hauss Hejny. The former four-star recruit chose the Cowboys over offers from various other high-profile teams.
Hejny was behind starting quarterback Josh Hoover for his entire first season and never had an opportunity to throw a pass. However, he did get to play in four games and ran 15 times for 65 yards.
Hejny comes to Stillwater alongside OSU’s recently hired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. The Cowboys adding Hejny increases their quarterback room to four players. Hejny joins Garret Rangel, Maealiuaki Smith and Zane Flores.
Hejny’s addition is just the latest change for the Cowboys this offseason. OSU has added multiple other former four-star recruits in the portal, but Hejny seems to be the one with the most potential.
As a dual-threat quarterback, Hejny could be exactly what the Cowboys need. With running quarterbacks being so prominent in college football today, adding a prominent recruit with that skill set could be one of the biggest moves of the offseason.
After the Cowboys went 3-9 in 2024, changes were clearly needed, and there were several directions the Cowboys could have gone. By keeping Mike Gundy in control and adding an almost entirely new staff, OSU has become a desirable destination for players in the portal, and Hejny is the latest proof that these changes could work out well.
