Oklahoma State Lands in 2026 Receiver Recruit's Top 4
The Oklahoma State Cowboys could continue their legacy of landing Presley brothers wide receivers, as the youngest brother of former OSU receiver Brennan Presley could be in Stillwater next.
Three-star wide receiver Braeden Presley took to his Instagram to announce his final four schools, along with a commitment date of July 3. Also included with Oklahoma State are Oklahoma, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Presley plays on both sides of the ball at Bixby High School as a receiver and defensive back, coming in as the No. 583 player in the 2026 class and the No. 10 prospect in Oklahoma according to On3’s Industry Ranking.
If he does end up selecting Oklahoma State, that’d mean OSU would go three-for-three in signing Presley brothers out of high school, as they have also landed both Brennan and Braylin Presley during their respective recruiting years. While Braylin wound up transferring to Tulsa, Brennan would go on to become the leading all-time receiving yards leader for Oklahoma State.
Braeden's teammate, Trey McGlothlin, has already committed to the Cowboys' 2026 recruiting class, along with ten other prospects, putting them at No. 49 in the nation, but a commitment from the three-star athlete could give the Cowboys a boost they need.
Out of the four remaining schools in Presley's commitment process, Oklahoma State was the first school to send the youngest Presley brother an offer, which came back in November 2024.