Oklahoma State Loses 2026 Linebacker Recruit
Despite being committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys since February, class of 2026 edge rusher Jaylen Stewart has decided to flip his commitment from OSU to the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The edge rusher was the first commitment for the Cowboys' 2026 class at the time of his signing, but now he is headed for a new venture before even setting foot back in Stillwater.
This decision came after Stewart visited Illinois' campus this weekend, prompting the three-star EDGE to flip on OSU without a warning. Stewart comes by way of Pearland, TX, and is the No. 602 overall prospect, the No. 58 overall edge in the class, and the No. 84 overall prospect out of Texas for 247Sports.
This past season as a junior, Stewart posted 52 total tackles, 31 being solo, and added 10 sacks to his stats.
Stewart measures a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, is the No. 521 overall prospect and No. 52 EDGE in the 2026 cycle for ON3Sports. He’s also the No. 72 player in Texas.
The three-star prospect has earned high praise throughout the recruiting process, which is why this could potentially come back to haunt Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys will still have three-star EDGE Landon Bland coming in with their 2026 recruiting class, but this decommitment could prompt Oklahoma State to be on the hunt in adding another rusher to add to their already decently loaded 2026 class.