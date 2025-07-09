Oklahoma State Loses Recruiting Battle for Stillwater Local to BYU
Three-star recruit Neheimia Kolone has decided to commit to the BYU Cougars over Oklahoma State and Michigan State, as it was announced on the evening of July 7.
A native of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Mike Gundy and his crew had their program in a great spot for the defensive player's commitment as OSU wound up in Kolone's final three, but the three-star recruit ultimately chose to play for Kalani Sitake and the Cougars next season.
Kolone has a recruiting rating of 86.93 in the 247Sports composite system. Along with being ranked the No. 104 defensive lineman and No. 947 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Kolone did catch up with the media to discuss his decision to choose BYU, and what stood out during his visit compared to others.
"The culture and the coaching staff, as well as the scheme, fit for me worked well for me," Kolone said. "Michigan State was a very close second for me, because of the scheme fit as well as the program the new coaching staff is building."
The Cowboys will likely not lose any sleep over this loss, considering their 2026 recruiting class is already shaping up nicely, already receiving commitments from Tajh Overton, Danny Beale and Landon Bland. Not to mention the other defensive studs that OSU has recruited.
As the Cowboys continue to gear up for the 2025-26 season, their scouting department will continue to do its due diligence for the 2026 recruiting class.