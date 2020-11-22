SI.com
Pokes Report
Official Game Thread: Oklahoma State At Oklahoma

Marshall Levenson

(This thread will be updated throughout the game)

Oklahoma State's most anticipated game will take place tonight as the face Oklahoma in the yearly Bedlam rivalry. It is a classic Bedlam matchup as it is a No. 14 vs. No. 18 matchup with a lot on the line.

The Cowboys will be back at full strength for this game while Oklahoma is expected t have some names missing from this one due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, it is primed to be a great matchup. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 on ABC. 

I will be updating the thread as the game goes on but I encourage you to comment and interact as much as possible!

1st Oklahoma drive results in a easy touchdown run for Spencer Rattler

Screen Shot 2020-11-21 at 6.51.50 PM

Oklahoma's second drive quickly ends in a touchdown on a 20 yard screen pass to Henderson.

Screen Shot 2020-11-21 at 7.02.20 PM

Oklahoma makes it 21-0 

Screen Shot 2020-11-21 at 7.15.01 PM
Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Oklahoma starts out the game giving up a big play on a screen pass. Not good.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Spencer Rattler runs it in from 9 yards for a touchdown. Cowboys will need to bounce back quickly

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Cowboys not able to get anything going on the first drive. Punt it back to Oklahoma.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Worst possible start the Cowboys could have imagined. Down 14-0 early in this one

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Well.. Spencer Sanders' throw gets batted and intercepted. Oklahoma ball

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Wow....it’s a bit early to be hoping for a miraculous turnaround...,

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

And it continues. Oklahoma scores another touchdown to make it 21-0

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

We are looking very very unprepared on both sides of the ball

