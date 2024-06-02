Oklahoma State OL Dalton Cooper Among PFF's Highest Graded Big 12 Tackles
After four years at Texas State, Prague, OK, product Dalton Cooper transferred to Oklahoma State prior to the 2023-24 season.
The veteran offensive lineman developed into one of the Cowboys best players in the trenches during his first year in Stillwater, finishing the season with a 75.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
Cooper's PFF grade is the third highest among returning offensive tackles in the Big 12 behind only Iowa State's Jalen Travis and West Virginia's Wyatt Milum. Cooper received a 74.1 pass blocking grade and a 71.6 run blocking grade for his efforts in 2023.
According to PFF, the 6-foot-7 tackle allowed just three sacks and 22 quarterback pressures in 576 pass blocking snaps. Cooper's performance led to the in-state product being named an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection after his first season at OSU.
Last year marked Cooper's third consecutive season with a PFF grade above 70, as the former Bobcats' standout earned an 85.3 offensive grade in 2021 and a 72.3 offensive grade in 2022. Cooper has also logged at least 810 offensive snaps in each of the last four years.
The Cowboy's 2024-25 campaign will mark Cooper's sixth season in college football, and the veteran tackle will anchor an Oklahoma State offensive line that returns Jake Springfield, Joe Michalski, Cole Birmingham and Preston Wilson.
With all five starters back along OSU's offensive front and Ollie Gordon II set for a big junior season, Mike Gundy's squad should have one of the top rushing attacks in college football next year.
