Oklahoma State Opens As Steep Favorite Over Tulsa
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 2-0 through the first two weeks of college football. After the 39-31, two-overtime victory against Arkansas, it's easy to see the glaring difference between this season and last.
Last year, when the Cowboys saw a big deficit and offensive struggles early, they took a brutal loss to South Alabama. This year, they came back and defeated an SEC program in a gritty win.
So, ahead of the program's Week 3 battle against Tulsa, Oklahoma State opened as a steep favorite. ESPN BET has the Cowboys as a 20-point favorite over the Golden Hurricane.
Hosting Tulsa, it seems Oklahoma State is set to pick up their third victory, which would see them close out non-conference play with a 3-0 record. Currently ranked No. 13 in the nation, the Cowboys could find themselves into the top 12 in the AP poll with a victory.
Given the updated 12-team College Football Playoff format, Oklahoma State would be in a prime position to continue paving the way into the playoff conversation with a win. The top twelve teams make the playoffs, though the four highest-ranked conference champions get a bye, with the fifth-highest-ranked conference championship getting an at-large bid.
With the Big Ten and SEC dominating the rankings typically, teams from those conferences will fill most of the at-large bids. The Big 12 champion will make the playoffs, and if that team isn't the Cowboys, they'll need an incredible regular season to build a playoff resume.
Dominating a team like Tulsa is great for their resume, and Oklahoma State being such a large favorite ahead of the contest bodes well for their chances of adding to their resume.
