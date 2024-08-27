Oklahoma State Players in the NFL 2024: Final Cuts Tracker
Oklahoma State's season starts this Saturday when the Cowboys take on South Dakota State in Stillwater.
One week after the Pokes' opener, a number of former OSU players will take the field for Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
Over the summer, former Oklahoma State defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah received a one-year deal to remain with the Miami Dolphins.
Aside from the veteran d-lineman's contract, the only other former Oklahoma State player in the NFL to make news this offseason was Mason Rudolph, who signed with the Tennessee Titans after a four-year stint in Pittsburgh.
Still, there are a number of former Cowboys' players who are set to be solid contributors in the pros this season; including Jaylen Warren, Justice Hill, Teven Jenkins and Chuba Hubbard.
Tuesday afternoon marked the deadline for NFL teams to set their initial 53-man rosters ahead of the 2024 season. After final cuts, 10 former Oklahoma State players remain on professional rosters.
Here are how things shook out on Tuesday.
Baltimore Ravens
— RB Justice Hill
— WR Tylan Wallace
Carolina Panthers
— RB Chuba Hubbard
Chicago Bears
— OL Teven Jenkins
— LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
Detroit Lions
— LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Jacksonville Jaguars
— DL Tyler Lacy
Miami Dolphins
— Emmanuel Ogbah
Pittsburgh Steelers
— RB Jaylen Warren
Tennessee Titans
— QB Mason Rudolph
Waived/Cut
— WR Leon Johnson III, Los Angeles Chargers
— WR Tyron Billy-Johnson, Dallas Cowboys
— DL Nathan Latu, New Orleans Saints
— LB Devin Harper, Cincinnati Bengals
— RB Elijah Collins, Cincinnati Bengals
— K Alex Hale, Green Bay Packers
— DL Anthony Goodlow, Los Angeles Rams
— DB Jason Taylor II, Los Angeles Rams
— WR Tay Martin, San Francisco 49ers
