Who are the Baylor Bears under new Head Coach Dave Aranda and How the Pokes Match Up?

STILLWATER -- Right now Oklahoma State and the Big 12 may not be very picky about who shows up on Saturday in Waco as long as there are 53 players with seven scholarship offensive linemen, a scholarship quarterback, and four big interior defensive linemen. That is the Big 12 criteria for playing the game. It would be a tough situation for the Cowboys to have to sit on idle for two weeks before hosting Iowa State. The Big 12 needs Oklahoma State to play, would prefer the now No. 7 Cowboys to play well in front of a prime time ABC television audience on Saturday.

Baylor is fighting the coronavirus and impacts from testing and contact tracing that caused the program to shut down operations for a few days late last week, but this is a Baylor team that believes in their new coach Dave Aranda and has talent. It is taking some time under the new coaching leadership to put it all together.

There haven't been enough time outs this season for new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda to catch up. © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears waited out a late start that also was caused by issues with COVID-19 and Baylor's failure to make the Big 12 protocol with offensive linemen (COVID-19 testing and a unrelated player suspended) forced the non conference game scheduled on the fly against Houston to be postponed. That came after Baylor lost the game with Louisiana Tech when the Bulldogs had a coronavirus spike after Hurricane Laura.

Baylor finally opened on Sept. 26 with Kansas and were impressive all the way around, especially on special teams where they returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, both by running back Tristan Ebner, in a 47-14 win.

Then the next week Baylor lost an ivertime decision on the road at West Virginia 27-21.

"I think they are a good defensive team with veteran linebackers in Terrel Bernard and they got Dillon Doyle, a transfer from Iowa," explained Baylor beat writer John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald. "They've got a real playmaker in William Bradley-King (transfer from Arkansas State). The secondary is good. I think the defense is a little underrated. They just brought two starters back, but a lot of othose guys played last year and that defense was really good last year."

Werner is spot on as Baylor has only allowed the same two Big 12 opponents that Oklahoma State has played so far an average of 336.5-yards, while the Cowboys have held the Mountaineers and Jayhawks to 273-yards average. It is close enough to respect.

Terrel Bernard (2) is leading the Baylor defense. Ben Queen - USA TODAY sports images

Bernard is a missile with 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a safety. Bradley-King too, as he has 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovered, and a fumble caused. Those two can wreak havoc.

Maybe the biggest difference is Oklahoma State has been more stingy on stopping the run and getting to the quarterback. Oklahoma State has 11 sacks in those two games and Baylor has six.

"Baylor has been trying to get a better pass rush from the defensive line," Werener told us. "They've been using stunts and blitzes with the linebackers and safeties. The six sacks they have is good, but they are trying to get more one-on-one wins with defensive linemen beating offensive linemen."

Offensively, it is the same issue as last year, the offensive line is subpar," Werner said. "They thought it would be better and they got a transfer from UCLA in Jake Burton, who had started two-years for the Bruins. A lot of those other guys were coming back and while they were not at full strength for Kansas, they were full strength at West Virginia and they couldn't run the ball. John Lovett and Tristan Ebner, the two top running backs combine for 20 carries for 32-yards. Charlie Brewer was sacked six times. Brewer kind of willed them to overtime."

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) has been sacked six times to start the season. Ben McQueen - USA TODAY sports images

Brewer is back at quarterback, changed his jersey number from 12 to 5, but is still getting blasted by opposing defenses. Last season he was hit several times where it was worrisome to see. The Bears have good receivers if Brewer has time as Tyquan Thornton, R.J. Sneed, and Josh Fleeks are all experienced.

"They've got good skill people, but that offensive line has to get a lot better," Werner concluded.

The skill talent will be a challenge for the Cowboys on defense as they are loaded at all three levels. The depth, talent, and speed on the defensive line could be a real issue for that Baylor offensive front.

The hope is to see it all play out and not lose the opportunity to the COVID-19 and the 2020 pandemic.