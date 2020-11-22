SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowboys Drop Into 20s In Weekly Rankings After Bedlam Loss

Marshall Levenson

Saturday night was less than pleasing for those who follow Oklahoma State as the Cowboys lost 41-13 in Norman. 

The Cowboys went into this ranked at No. 14 but after this one, a steep drop in the rankings was expected and that is exactly what came. 

The Coaches Poll, which was released at noon, dropped the Cowboys to the No. 22 spot, a drop of 8 spots, the lowest they have been ranked all season. The AP Poll followed suit at 1 p.m., as they dropped the Cowboys 8 spots to No. 21, their lowest they have appeared in the AP this season. 

This means the Cowboys will head into next Saturday ranked No. 21 as they face an unranked Texas Tech in the last home game of the season. 

After the loss to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State moved to 5-2 on the season, 4-2 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is currently 3-5 in the 2020 season, 2-5 in Big 12 play. 

Comments

Football

