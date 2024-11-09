Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Big 12 Matchup at TCU
Oklahoma State is set for a Big 12 battle in Fort Worth.
The Cowboys are set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at TCU, and they are desperate to get a conference win. Entering the matchup 0-6 in Big 12 games, OSU is on the brink of its first losing season in nearly two decades.
OSU’s most recent losing season was a 4-7 campaign in Mike Gundy’s first season as head coach in 2005. To avoid that, the Cowboys will need to perform well, and a good look can’t hurt their chances.
As OSU looks to overcome its struggles and get a win for the first time in two months, it will be donning a uniform combination it hasn’t yet worn this season, going with a whiteout. The Cowboys’ look features white helmets with Cowboys script, white pants and white jerseys with orange numbers.
Meanwhile, TCU will be wearing some spikes on its uniforms again this weekend. Going with grey jerseys with red numbers, the Horned Frogs will go with an alternate look against the Cowboys.
While the game itself might not be the most exciting, the uniform matchup makes up for some of the on-field woes. With TCU looking to secure bowl eligibility and OSU looking to stay in the hunt, this game should be highly competitive.
