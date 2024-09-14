Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for In-State Showdown at Tulsa
Oklahoma State is set for a new look in its final nonconference matchup.
After squeaking by Arkansas in double overtime last week, OSU is looking to have a much less stressful game against Tulsa. Playing at H.A. Chapman Stadium for the first time since 2019 offers the Cowboys an opportunity to renew a rivalry with an in-state squad.
The Cowboys will don their road white jerseys for the first time in 2024, going with black numbers. Orange pants and a white helmet with cursive script will finish off the Cowboys’ uniform combination against the Golden Hurricane.
Although it is not a home game, OSU will be playing in front of a sellout crowd with plenty of orange in the stands. OSU has won its past three games at Tulsa, with its last loss coming in 1998.
The Cowboys will look to extend its series record nine-game winning streak to 10 and move up in the rankings. Sitting at No. 13, a big game for OSU could help it inch closer to a spot in the top 10.
However, the Golden Hurricane has plenty of talent, and the Cowboys can’t afford to overlook the Turnpike Classic despite two of their most important games upcoming.
