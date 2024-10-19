Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Matchup at No. 13 BYU
Oklahoma State is set for its biggest test yet.
The Cowboys are in Provo for a matchup against No. 13 BYU and have yet to win in conference play. For the Cowboys to earn their first Big 12 win, they will need just about everything to go their way.
Perhaps the first step to playing well will be to have a clean look in LaVell Edwards Stadium. OSU will wear white jerseys with black numbers, black pants and black helmets featuring Pistol Pete.
As OSU fights to get its first win in conference play this season, it will also be trying a new quarterback. Garret Rangel will get the start against BYU as OSU looks to find a spark.
Of course, changing quarterbacks won’t magically make OSU’s season-long issues disappear. The Cowboys will likely need a big performance from Ollie Gordon on the ground and for their defense to have their most complete game this year.
If everything comes together, OSU will have a chance to pull the upset, but any mistakes could lead to a fourth-straight loss .The Cowboys’ last conference win came against BYU, so this might just be the opportunity for them to turn things around.
