Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Season Finale at Colorado
This season has been anything but what Oklahoma State expected, but it has one more chance to get a win.
Entering Friday’s contest, OSU is winless in Big 12 play. After beginning conference play with a top 15 matchup, OSU will end the season as a multiple touchdown underdog at No. 25 Colorado.
The Cowboys expected this game to have some impact on the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff entering the season, but they didn’t expect to be thrust into the role of spoiler.
As OSU tries to pull an improbable upset, it will bring out a uniform combination it used for its near-upset at BYU. In Boulder, OSU will wear white jerseys with black numbers, black pants and black helmets, featuring the cursive Cowboys script.
The Cowboys failed to send their seniors out on a good note in Boone Pickens Stadium last week, but they’ve got a chance to get an impressive win in the season finale and spoil Colorado’s Senior Day.
2024 has been nothing but a disappointment for Mike Gundy’s team and the future is filled with uncertainty. Yet, the Cowboys haven’t given up at any point this season and have had a strong attitude entering games.
OSU would love to avoid entering next season on a nine-game losing streak, and a win over a ranked opponent would be a perfect sendoff.
Want to join the discussion? and to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also behind the coverage.