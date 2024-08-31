Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms For Season Opener vs. South Dakota State
Oklahoma State wants to look good in the field in more ways than one.
OSU is kicking off the 2024 season by welcoming FCS No. 1 South Dakota State into Boone Pickens Stadium. With kickoff set for 1 p.m., the Cowboys are looking to end their afternoon with a 1-0 record.
OSU has never lost to an FCS team under Mike Gundy, but the Jackrabbits have won the past two FCS national titles and are on a 29-game winning streak. Although OSU has hopes of making the College Football Playoff, SDSU is sure to provide a tough early test.
The Cowboys will begin the 2024 season with a look they've often worn for season openers, including last year's against Central Arkansas. OSU will don white helmets alongside orange jerseys and white pants.
OSU will need to avoid a slow start to the season, which plagued it in 2023. Instead, OSU has to make a statement in its opening game. Considering SDSU is coming into Stillwater with no shortage of confidence, making some noise early could be the key to OSU taking care of business.
In any case, OSU’s season opener is poised to be one of the best games of the weekend and one of the Cowboys’ most entertaining season openers in recent years.
