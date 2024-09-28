Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms For Top 25 Matchup at Kansas State
Oklahoma State is set for battle in the Little Apple.
No. 20 OSU and No. 23 Kansas State are each desperate for a win in Big 12 play, but only one will stay out of an 0-2 hole in conference play. OSU won its lone road game in the nonconference slate, but will have a major test against the Wildcats.
For the second time this season, OSU will don white jerseys, this time with orange numbers. Along with that, the Cowboys will have black pants and white helmets featuring Pistol Pete.
Saturday’s game might be a defensive battle, but not necessarily because of the team’s solid defenses. Both offenses struggled at times in nonconference play but were particularly ineffective in their Big 12 openers.
While OSU’s yardage stats reflect the scoreboard, Kansas State’s struggles were mostly due to its turnovers. If the Cowboys can win the turnover battle, a win in Manhattan will come much easier.
However, as the Cowboys are set to play in a true road environment for the first time this season, Mike Gundy’s veteran group will need to be well-prepared to escape with a victory.
