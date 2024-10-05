Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma State has an opportunity to get back on track against West Virginia.
OSU is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff against West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in a matchup that is critical for both teams’ Big 12 title hopes. Considering OSU already has two conference losses, Mike Gundy’s team has no room for error.
With no room for error, the Cowboys are going with a look it has yet to go with this season. OSU will wear orange jerseys, white pants and orange helmets with the cursive Cowboys script.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers will wear the same helmet they wore in their last trip to Stillwater. West Virginia hopes a blue-white-blue look will help it get an important road win.
OSU is 9-3 against West Virginia in Big 12 matchups, losing the most recent matchup in Boone Pickens Stadium in 2022. With the Mountaineers looking to make their way into the conference championship discussion, OSU could deal a crushing blow to Neal Brown’s team.
Each team has two losses and has shown weaknesses throughout the season, but a win could push either team back on the right track. After losing at home to Utah, OSU is looking to regain its edge on the home turf.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Football Needs a Victory Over West Virginia
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.