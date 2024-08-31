Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon Scores Electric Second Touchdown
Oklahoma State superstar Ollie Gordon continues to make a statement in the Cowboys' season opener.
The Cowboys are playing South Dakota State, who have won two straight National Championships at the FCS level. Facing a 29-game win streak, it was unknown what level of challenge they would pose for Oklahoma State.
Early in the third quarter, though, the Cowboys lead 24-6. The defense has only given up two field goals, while Gordon just scored his second touchdown of the game, this time coming on a first-down pass from Alan Bowman.
The 22-yard touchdown reception, mostly yards after the catch, adds to a strong start for the season for Gordon. He's building off a Doak Walker Award-winning season, with a real chance at being a Heisman trophy finalist this year. The incredible touchdown he just put together alone shows why.
Gordon broke tackles, got loose and turned a play that could've been nothing into a touchdown. He, along with Oklahoma State, is getting off to an incredible start, contrary to what the beginning of last season looked like in Stillwater.
Following the Gordon touchdown, though, SDSU scored on a three-play drive. Now, Oklahoma State will have to prove they can put teams away.
