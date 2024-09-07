Oklahoma State Scores Timely Touchdown vs. Arkansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys found themselves in quite the deficit at halftime against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Being outgained 351 yards to 77 yards, the Cowboys trailed 21-7 at the break. The lone Oklahoma State touchdown was from a pick-six, too.
Offensively, there were plenty of struggles in Stillwater. Ollie Gordon couldn't find space and Alan Bowman was far from sharp. Behind two field goals, Oklahoma State trimmed the deficit to 21-13 heading into the final frame.
Still, the offensive struggles continued. They were forced to punt in their first drive of the quarterback, though Arkansas muffed the return and orange jerseys jumped on the ball. Gifted great field positioning, Brennan Presley found his way into the end zone for the second time in the game, this time it wasn't called back.
A flag was thrown, but the referees ultimately claimed a no-call on the play and the Cowboys decided to try a two-point conversion. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling hauled in a pass from Bowman to tie the game at 21 points apiece.
Heading into the second half of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys and Razorbacks are primed for a close, fun game.
