Oklahoma State Star Ollie Gordon Finds End Zone For First Time in 2024
Ollie Gordon is picking up where he left off: in the end zone.
In Saturday's matchup against South Dakota State, the Oklahoma State star provided a spark early for his offense. In the second quarter, Gordon broke a couple of tackles to get into the end zone for his first score of 2024. His 12-yard touchdown put OSU up 17-3, as the team looks to create some separation before halftime.
Last season, Gordon won the Doak Walker Award and led the nation in rushing. As the preseason pick to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Gordon is looking to build off his 2023 campaign, where he ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.
With 50 yards on his first nine carries, Gordon is looking to get his first 100-yard game of 2024 after hitting that mark nine times last season. Unsurprisingly, he has taken advantage of the Jackrabbits' defense in the first half and is sure to get more carries as the Cowboys try to move to 1-0.
Considering OSU's lofty goals this season, Gordon getting off to a good start is exactly what the Cowboys want to see.
