Oklahoma State Star WR Gives Cowboys Lead Over Arkansas
In what was set up to be quite an awful game for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they crept up on the Arkansas Razorbacks to secure a fourth-quarter lead. They were outgained 351-77 in the first half, trailing the Razorbacks 21-7.
To make matters worse, the Cowboys' lone score in the first half came on an electric pick-six. The offense didn't come to play until the second half. With two third quarter field goals, Oklahoma State trailed 21-13 heading into the fourth.
Now in the final frame of the game, it's Brennan Presley time. The senior wide receiver cashed in his second touchdown of the quarter which gave the Cowboys a 28-21 lead.
Arkansas, at the hands of multiple chunk plays, found their way into the end zone once again in the fourth, tying the game up at 28 points apiece. Down the stretch, the Big 12/SEC battle is primed for a close, nail-biting finish.
