Oklahoma State Tight Ends Preview: Newcomers Ready to Make a Difference
Oklahoma State will look to have an explosive offensive attack, and the tight ends could play a significant role.
OSU enters 2024 as one of the favorites to win the Big 12 and is looking to make its first College Football Playoff appearance. While the Cowboys have a slew of returning starters, they will need some additions at tight end to hold down one of the most underrated positions.
Last season, Josiah Johnson was the Cowboys' main tight end threat, making 22 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown. With Johnson gone, tight end is the lone offensive spot that will not feature a returning starter.
Tight ends on roster:
Tyler Foster, R-Sr.
Josh Ford, Fr.
Dominic Grein, Fr.
Tabry Shettron, R-So.
Quinton Stewart, R-Sr.
OSU will need to fill Johnson’s void with a few players, but Ohio transfer Foster has an opportunity to star for the Cowboys. After getting limited time in his first two years with Ohio, Foster became a valuable offensive threat for the Bobcats in 2022 and 2023. In the past two seasons, Foster has 33 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
Meanwhile, quarterback Alan Bowman said Ford, a true freshman, is “a name everyone is going to find out pretty soon.” Bowman praised the Stillwater product as a game-changer, particularly as a blocker.
Stewart will likely get some reps again next season, while Shettron could remain a valuable member of the practice squad and potentially earn some game action. Beyond the listed tight ends, it’s possible that someone such as fullback Jake Schultz will get some time at the position.
Predicting Depth Chart:
Tyler Foster
Josh Ford
Quinton Stewart
Tabry Shettron
Dominic Grein
While players such as Ollie Gordon and Brennan Presley will headline the Cowboys’ potentially explosive offense, don’t be surprised if the tight ends make some critical plays over the next few months.
