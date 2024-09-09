Oklahoma State vs. Utah Game Time Revealed
The Cowboys’ potential top 15 matchup is set for a mid-afternoon start.
On Monday, the game time for OSU’s first Big 12 game was announced. OSU’s game against Utah on Sept. 21 is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Fox.
This will be the latest kickoff of the season thus far for OSU, with another 11 a.m. kickoff upcoming. With OSU’s entire nonconference schedule coming on ESPN’s broadcasts, this will also be its first appearance on Fox this season.
In this week’s AP poll, Utah and OSU remained the Big 12’s two highest-ranked teams, coming in at No. 12 and 13, respectively. The teams will face in-state rivals in their third game. Utah will face Utah State, while OSU will visit Tulsa for the first time since 2019.
Assuming the teams can take care of business against group of five competition, the late September matchup should have significant implications on not only the Big 12 title race but also the conference’s chances of getting an at-large in the playoff.
After a thrilling win in double overtime against Arkansas, OSU will be looking to refine some things against Tulsa. While OSU could get away with a poor performance in many aspects against Arkansas, it will not be afforded the same luxury when Utah visits Boone Pickens Stadium.
READ MORE: Best Performances in Oklahoma State's Win vs. Arkansas
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.