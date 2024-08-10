Oklahoma State Wide Receivers Preview: Veterans Set to Lead the Way in 2024
Oklahoma State's offense struggled to start the 2023 season as the team tried to figure out a new identity following the departure of Spencer Sanders.
Yet, once Alan Bowman secured his spot as the team's starting quarterback and Ollie Gordon II began to emerge as a superstar in the backfield, Kasey Dunn's group started to find success on the ground and in the passing game.
Brennan Presley finished the year with over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage. In his four-year collegiate career, Presley has racked up 225 catches for 2,548 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Rashod Owens wasn't far behind Presley in 2023, tallying 895 yards and five touchdowns of his own through the air.
Despite the duo's production, Gordon stole most of the headlines with a dazzling season that won the Fort Worth, TX, product the Doak Walker Award.
As a result, the Pokes receivers are one of the team's more underrated position groups heading into 2024.
WRs on the roster
De'Zhaun Stribling
Talyn Shettron
Da'Wain Lofton
Ayo Shotomide-King
Rashod Owens
Tré Griffiths
Gavin Freeman
Jalen Pope
Kyler Pearson
Jaxon Deason
Braden Baize
Ty Walls
Brennan Presley
Camron Heard
Cale Cabbiness
Mason Gilkey
Tykie Andrews
Cutter Greene
Heston Thompson
Marcus Dockins Jr.
With Presley and Owens both back in Stillwater after solid seasons in 2023, the two should be the Pokes' primary targets again this year.
In addition to the two established veterans, former Washington State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling should be a solid third option if he is able to stay healthy after missing most of last year with an injury.
The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior tallied 14 catches for 198 yards and one touchdown in just four games during his first season with the Cowboys.
Mike Gundy and company also added former Oklahoma wideout Gavin Freeman over the offseason, who played sparingly on offense throughout his two years with the Sooners. As a true freshman, the Heritage Hall (OK) product tallied three catches for 46 yards as well as seven rushing attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Freeman caught 19 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown, adding five carries and 20 more yards on the ground.
While his statistical output isn't eye-popping, Freeman made a handful of highlight-reel plays during his time in Norman, including a 46-yard touchdown run on his first collegiate touch and an impressive punt return touchdown against Arkansas State in OU's 2023 opener.
Freeman's speed and quickness give the Oklahoma transfer a chance to be a solid part of the Pokes' wide receiver rotation in 2024.
Predicting the depth chart
Brennan Presley
Rashod Owens
De'Zhaun Stribling
Talyn Shettron
Gavin Freeman
Da'Wain Lofton
Tré Griffiths
In addition to Freeman, the Pokes also added former Virginia Tech pass catcher Da'Wain Lofton, who accumulated 35 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Hokies.
Lofton could factor into Oklahoma State's wide receiver rotation, but fell out of favor in Blacksburg, VA, last year and will have to fight for time on the field amongst a deep group of playmakers in Stillwater.
Talyn Shettron and Tré Griffiths, two young receivers who were highly touted prospects, are the other two pass catchers who will likely compete for roles in OSU's rotation this season.
Shettron, a former 4-star prospect who was rated the No. 126 overall recruit and No. 19 wide receiver in the 2022 class, caught six passes for 78 yards as a redshirt freshman after tallying three catches for 31 yards as a true freshman.
Entering his redshirt sophomore year, Shettron has a clear path to earning significant time on the field if he can outplay Stribling, Freeman or Lofton in fall camp. Listed at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Shettron has the potential to be a big-time playmaker in OSU's offense.
Griffiths, a true freshman wideout and former 4-star prospect, also has the chance to play his way onto the field with a strong performance in camp. Listed at 6-3 and 200 pounds, the Keller, TX, product could make waves early in his career with his size and ball skills.
While it is unlikely Griffiths will emerge as one of the team's primary wideouts in 2024, the talented pass catcher could push for a spot in Oklahoma State's receiver rotation.
