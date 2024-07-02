Ollie Gordon II Headlines Four Oklahoma State Representatives for Big 12 Media Day
On July 9-10, the Big 12 Conference will hold its annual Football Media Days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Last year, the event was at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, but with four new members joining the league in 2024, the Big 12 elected to change locations.
On Monday, the conference revealed the representatives from each team who will be attending Big 12 Football Media Days next week.
For the Cowboys; star running back Ollie Gordon II, veteran quarterback Alan Bowman and talented linebacker duo Nick Martin and Collin Oliver will represent OSU in Las Vegas next week.
Gordon being selected as one of the team's representatives comes as no surprise after the Fort Worth product won the Doak Walker Award and earned All-American honors in 2023. As a true sophomore, Gordon racked up 2,062 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns, making him an obvious candidate to represent the Pokes at Big 12 Football Media Days.
Entering his first season as Oklahoma State's solidified starter, Bowman was also a solid choice for Mike Gundy and company. After having to earn his spot in the starting lineup early in the Cowboys' 2023 campaign, Bowman will be one of the team's leaders in 2024 and was a shoo-in to represent OSU in Las Vegas.
Both Oliver and Martin are also obvious choices after leading the Cowboys defense and earning All-Big 12 honors in 2023.
Last summer; Oliver, offensive lineman Preston Wilson, wide receiver Brennan Presley and defensive back Korie Black represented the Pokes in Dallas for Big 12 Football Media Days.
