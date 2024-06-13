One Oklahoma State Player Lands on 247Sports 100 Impact True Freshman List
On Tuesday, 247Sports published its annual 100 Impact True Freshman list, with one Oklahoma State player making an appearance.
Josh Ford, a hometown product and early enrollee from Stillwater, was the lone Cowboy mentioned by author Chris Hummer.
Coming out of high school, Ford was a 3-star prospect who played on both sides of the ball. In his final two years at Stillwater High, the OSU tight end helped lead the Pioneers to consecutive state championship appearances, winning the title in 2022 to cap off an undefeated season.
As a senior, Ford caught 22 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns while tallying 50 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks on defense. Already listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Ford has the size to make an immediate impact in Kasey Dunn's offense.
With Alan Bowman, Ollie Gordon II, Rashod Owens, Brennan Presley, De'Zhaun Stribling and the Cowboys entire offensive line returning to Oklahoma State for another season, Ford could round out what should be a very productive group in 2024.
During spring practices, Pokes head coach Mike Gundy praised Ford multiple times, highlighting his solid build and size.
"(He) has been really impressive," Gundy said in March. "He came in with a really good physical condition and he's got good size, good presence. This offseason didn't really seem to scare him."
Ford's father, Ray Ford, played college football at Baylor and two of Ford's uncles as well as his grandfather, Mike Janszen, all played football at the Division I level.