Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Wide Receiver and Cowboy Back

STILLWATER -- The December signing period is finally upon us! All throughout the day, Oklahoma State will be receiving the signatures from their 2020 commitment class. So, we're going to be taking a look at the most in-depth recruiting profiles you'll find anywhere on the Cowboys 19 commitments.

Rather than release several articles, or two large offensive and defensive articles, we'll be breaking them up into their respective position groups, so it'll be easier for you to find info on all the players.

Up next is the wide receivers and cowboy backs. This is another relatively small group as the Cowboys have just one receiver committed in Matt Polk and cowboy back/tight end Quinton Stewart.

Matt Polk, WR, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale (Saguaro), Ariz.

The son of former Oklahoma State safety Raymond Polk that played for Jimmy Johnson and Pat Jones, Matt is a big receiver with plenty of athleticism and all his evaluations really stress his ball skills and body control. He knows how to win playing for a powerhouse program in Saguaro that has claimed State Championships in his sophomore and junior seasons. They came up just short in this more recent season losing to Chandler in the championship game 42-35. His record in three seasons of varsity football is 36-5. Polk made his official visit to Oklahoma State back in the spring and committed just a few months later after that saying he felt totally comfortable and was proud to be playing for the same school his father did. In fact, he said he loved hearing the stories told that weekend (Spring Football and Legends of the Game Weekend) told by his dad’s teammates. Polk has won multiple honors and figures to be an All-State player when those teams come out soon. He picked the Cowboys over offers from California, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, UCLA, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, Purdue, and Temple.

Year/Season - Rec.-Yards-Avg.-TD

2017/Soph. – 5-52-yds.-10.4-ypr-1 TD

2018/Jr. – 25-466-yds.-18.6-ypr-3 TD

2019/Sr. – 28-634-yds-22.6-ypr-8 TD

Quinton Stewart, CW, 6-4, 240, Salina (Central), Kansas

Stewart is another recruit that saw his interest explode quickly and when it did and Oklahoma State offered, he ended up pledging to the Cowboys. In the summer, Kansas and Iowa State both offered and Oklahoma State had him up for an unofficial visit and not long after that he was committed. He has the size you want and he ran a 4.69 forty, which gets your attention quickly. He also has a verified 35.2-inch vertical and played basketball as well. In his junior season, he caught 12 passes for 318-yards, which comes out to a 26.5-yard per catch average, almost unheard of for a tight end. He also plays well as a jumbo linebacker on defense. As a junior, he earned All-County second-team honors and was also second-team on the All-Arkansas Valley/Chisholm Trail team. This season he earned MaxPreps All-Kansas Team sponsored by Suddenlink. He was on the Topeka Capitol-Journal All-State Class 5A team and was second team at linebacker. He will be enrolling at Oklahoma State for the spring semester.