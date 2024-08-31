OSU Football Star WR Scores First Touchdown Of 2024 Season
The Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off their 2024 college football campaign in a battle against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits -- an FCS powerhouse program.
After the program's shaky start to its 2023 season, some pundits and analysts might have questioned how the game might go. With so much returning talent, Oklahoma State got off to a strong start defensively, though they had to kick a field goal on their first drive.
The offense looked like it was trying to get its playmakers involved, making sure star wide receiver Brennan Presley was getting plenty of touches in space. Ollie Gordon, of course, is an incredible threat in the backfield.
However, it was Presley who scored the team's first touchdown of the 2024 season, doing so on a six-yard pass from Alan Bowman.
The touchdown helped extend Oklahoma State's lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, giving them an ideal start to the new season. The star wide receiver rounds out an incredible position group, and expects to see plenty of playmakers involved as the game continues to develop and Oklahoma State gets creative with playcalling.
The bigger the lead the Cowboys can establish early, the more reps they can give to guys who are continuing to develop and Oklahoma State would like to be contributors to the team later on.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.