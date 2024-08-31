OSU Football Superstar Scores Hat Trick To Kick Off Heisman-Hopeful Campaign
Ollie Gordon is inevitable. The nation's leading rusher in 2023 entered the new season with a chance to compete for the Heisman trophy, and he's showing just that in the season opener.
With Oklahoma State opening its season with South Dakota State, the top FCS program, there was an opportunity to start the season strong. They did just that, too. Gordon scored his third touchdown of the contest to give the Cowboys a 38-13 lead over the Jackrabbits.
Gordon's touchdown was the Cowboys' third of the third quarter, making a 21-point frame for Oklahoma State. The Jackrabbits simply didn't have enough to compete with that, and the game was as good as over after Gordon completed the hat trick.
The Cowboys superstar led Oklahoma State to a 44-21 victory over the Jackrabbits, tallying 104 rushing yards on 27 attempts, adding 42 yards on four catches. He scored two of his touchdowns on the ground, with one coming from a pass from Alan Bowman.
The returning Doak Walker Award winner is the center point of an Oklahoma State offense that got hot late last season. They're carrying momentum into the new year, and they'll be a threat in the Big 12 because of that.
With Gordon leading Oklahoma State to a strong season, he'll likely repeat as the Doak Walker Award winner, and a chair as a Heisman finalist certainly feels like a possibility.
