OSU Football vs. SDSU Odds Moving Just Ahead of Kickoff
Gameday is here in Stillwater. The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on South Dakota State -- who have won two straight FCS National Championships -- in a Week 1 contest to get their season underway.
The Cowboys were heavily favored on ESPN's College GameDay, though, as the entire panel except for Kirk Herbstreit selected Oklahoma State to take down the FCS program. The Jackrabbits are on an active win streak of an impressive 29 games, though, which is on the line as they travel to Stillwater.
The odds opened with Oklahoma State being an 8-point favorite, according to Action Network. For the last two weeks, the line remained steady with the Cowboys being a 9.5-point favorite. On game day, however, the line began to move even more in favor of Oklahoma State, with the line moving to 12.5 points.
Oklahoma State is heading into the season with Ollie Gordon, the nation's leading rusher a season ago, leading the offense. Joined by seventh-year quarterback (second with OSU) Alan Bowman, a veteran offensive line and strong wide receiver corps, the Cowboys offense will be quite strong in 2024.
With the campaign starting against the Jackrabbits, an underrated opponent, Oklahoma State looks to get off to a strong start, and it seems even more capable as the odds grow in their favor.
