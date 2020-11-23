Some Good News About Pokes Report

Just like you, all of us at Pokes Report were disappointed with the results in Norman on Saturday, but also like all of you, there is no give up in the Orange Nation or at Pokes Report.

"I told the team after the game that we have to get back and get rested, rally back as a group tomorrow, and get ready for next week," head coach Mike Gundy told the media on the post game zoom.

I heard that quote while editing today and decided that now is the right time to tell all of you. We are regrouping to a degree. POKES REPORT IS MOVING! We will have a new home on the F5 Network as of Dec. 1. All you need to remember is pokesreport.com and you will find us on Dec. 1.

I want to thank everybody at SI/Maven for the past year especially Scott Kennedy and Ben Beachler, two very classy people that I've known since the Scout and 247Sports days. SI/Maven, and I call it that because I know some of you could never get over the Sports Illustrated name and that company has changed hands several times since the ill-fated and journalistically crippled "The Dirty Game" series that Thayer Evans sold Sports Illustrated into publishing.

Either way, Pokes Report is leaving for the F5 Network. This is the home of a number of outstanding college websites that are independent including TexAgs.com, the top Texas A & M website, and SicEm365, the number one Baylor fan site.

Many of you will be getting an email on this. Some of you will hear about it through Triple Play Sports Radio as owner Bill Coleman and the group at Triple Play Sports will be teaming up with us at Pokes Report for even more advantages.

You will be able to hit a link and get the live radio signal at Triple Play, access to podcasts, and more. The new site will have multiple message boards, the ability to host live chats, and will have more pages devoted exclusively to various Oklahoma State sports. The West End Zone for football, Sutton's Hall for basketball, The Diamond for baseball and softball, and more.

We will control our own recruiting coverage and will have exclusive content, prospect profiles, rankings, video, and more. Marshall Levenson will continue to be our Director of Recruiting.

John Helsley, Marshall, and I have been working short-handed the past couple of weeks as our editor Zach Lancaster was hospitalized battling COVID-19. Zach is out and we are pleased to say is on the mend from battling the virus. Soon he will be back with us as we make the transition to our new home on Dec. 1.

With the alliance with our friends at Triple Play Sports Radio we will be tapping into their talents too. Of course, we wouldn't go anywhere without Pokes Report chief photographer and one of the best out there in Pat Kinnison. In fact, the built in photo galleries to the site are there with Pat in mind.

It will be a dual site that will offer free content, but also offer exclusive content. Very simply, anything that you can find in the newspapers, on television, on the official Oklahoma State website, and on any other Oklahoma State team sites will be free content on the new Pokes Report. Any exclusive news, videos, and much of our recruiting information that we enterprise will be Premium content and available to subscribers only.

We have made it simple. The subscription price is $9.99 a month or a one-year subscription is $100.00. We will be offering a special opportunity to be one of our founding subscribers at our new home.

This is just the introduction as we will have more coming out in emails and on Triple Play Sports Radio.

Looking forward to the new site and bringing you even more quality Oklahoma State Cowboys sports coverage! All you need to remember is pokesreport.com and you will find us on Dec. 1.