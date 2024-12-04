QB Jett Niu Flips Commitment from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma
Oklahoma State’s top quarterback commit is heading elsewhere.
On Wednesday, three-star quarterback Jett Niu announced he is decommiting from OSU and will play at Oklahoma. Out of Lehi, Utah, Niu is a top-20 player from his state in the 2025 class and ranks 81st at his position nationally.
Niu committed to OSU in September after originally committing to Appalachian State in May. After flipping from his first two commitments, it appears Niu has found where he will begin his college career.
Niu announced his decision via a social media post on Wednesday morning:
“After much thought and reflection, I've decided to decommit from Oklahoma State and commit to the University of Oklahoma. I am incredibly grateful for the amazing support and opportunities I received from Oklahoma State and their coaching staff. Thank you for believing in me and helping me grow. I'm looking forward to this new chapter at OU and can't wait to see what the future holds!”
This decision is not a surprise after Niu announced on Tuesday night he received an offer from the Sooners and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. The Cowboys lost out on their only quarterback of the 2025 class with Niu’s flip to Oklahoma.
The Cowboys are still set to bring in 17 players on signing day, with a heavy focus on offense. However, a last-minute flip is still a tough situation for the Cowboys to be in, particularly with a quarterback.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.