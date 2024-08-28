Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 1 Bedlam
Oklahoma State was riding high going into its biggest game of 2023 and delivered with a thrilling win.
Coming into OSU’s matchup with Oklahoma, the teams knew it would be the final meeting before OU went to the SEC. Considering the Cowboys’ struggles historically in the series, they had an opportunity to get the last laugh.
Getting the ball first, OSU made an early statement as Ollie Gordon ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the opening minutes. The Sooners responded with Gavin Sawchuk exploding for a 64-yard score.
Alan Bowman’s surprising rushing touchdown opened the second quarter and gave OSU the lead again. A field goal on the Cowboys’ next drive gave them a 10-point advantage, but OU managed to close the gap before halftime.
Dillon Gabriel found Drake Stoops for a 6-yard touchdown, and after both teams stalled on offense, OSU led 17-14 at halftime. OSU’s defense made a big play to begin the third as Dylan Smith made an interception to set up the offense.
However, Gordon was eventually stuffed on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, setting up an OU touchdown drive that gave the Sooners their first lead of the afternoon.
While Gordon made his mark on college football as the best rusher in the nation, his throwing ability nearly cost the Cowboys. After the teams struggled on offense in the final minutes of the third, OSU found itself in OU territory to begin the fourth. On the first play of the final frame, the Cowboys tried a trick play with Gordon throwing deep and getting picked off.
It did not cost the Cowboys as Gordon punched in a go-ahead score on the next drive after forcing OU to punt. A bad snap caused a fumble on the first play of the Sooners’ next drive, and the Cowboys recovered.
OSU had to settle for a field goal but forced OU to do the same, setting up one final drive for the Sooners. Just shy of midfield, OU had a fourth-and-5, where Gabriel found Stoops short of the line to gain, sealing OSU’s win.
The crowd rushed the field in one of the most memorable games and finishes in OSU history.
