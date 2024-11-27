Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 14
The Big 12 has been nothing short of chaotic, which makes it fitting that there are still nine teams in conference title contention in the final week.
In Week 13, the Big 12 title picture did anything but become clearer. With the conference’s only remaining one-loss teams both taking a loss, five teams with three conference losses remained in the title race, making more than half of the conference in the running for a trip to Arlington.
Ranking the Big 12’s most exciting games in Week 14:
1. No. 24 Kansas State at No. 18 Iowa State (6:30 p.m. CT on Fox)
A few weeks ago, this looked like a potential Big 12 Championship play-in game, and while both teams have had some disappointments over the past month, this might still be the most important game on the schedule.
At three losses, Kansas State would need at least three of the two-loss teams to lose, and its chances only increase if it can take care of one on its own.
2. No. 16 Arizona State at Arizona (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
The Sun Devils have become the Big 12’s Cinderella story, but their final chapters are yet to be written. Arizona has had a bad season, but the Wildcats have a chance to go out with a bang and ruin their rival’s big year.
3. Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado (Friday at 11 a.m. on ABC)
OSU hasn’t won a conference game all season, but it has a new quarterback and one more chance to make its mark on the Big 12. Colorado is clinging onto slim hopes of the College Football Playoff, but any loss will end its Big 12 title hopes. And an early kickoff on a short week could spell trouble.
4. Houston at No. 19 BYU (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
BYU went from the Big 12’s lone undefeated team to one of four two-loss teams in a matter of two weeks. The Cougars must avoid a third-straight loss to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Considering Houston has pulled a couple of upsets this season, it can’t be taken lightly.
5. West Virginia at Texas Tech (11 a.m. on FS1)
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders meet in the only matchup between teams with three conference losses this weekend. As both teams hold onto slim hopes of a trip to Arlington, a win to start Saturday is the first step in that journey.
6. Kansas at Baylor (11 a.m. on ESPN2)
Kansas’ Big 12 title hopes faded only a few weeks into the season. Yet, the Jayhawks have had their fingerprints all over the conference title race. With wins against three of the Big 12’s two-loss teams in the past three weeks, Kansas could reach bowl eligibility with a win and deliver another blow to a Big 12 title contender.
7. TCU at Cincinnati (5 p.m. on ESPN+)
TCU’s season has seemed rather disappointing and highlighted by its tough losses. Yet, the Horned Frogs have done just enough to remain in the Big 12 title race going into the final week. While it needs significant help to make it to Arlington, its hopes are still clinging to life.
8. Utah at UCF (Friday at 7 p.m. on Fox)
Somehow, this is the only game in the Big 12 this weekend that doesn’t feature a potential Big 12 Championship team. While other games might fade out of importance as games get played, this is the only one with no chance for conference title implications.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.