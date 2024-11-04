Tracking Oklahoma State's Redshirt Situation Through Nine Games
Oklahoma State has only three games left, but there are plenty of decisions left to be made.
After a couple of competitive games after the bye week, OSU had an opportunity to carry its momentum into homecoming. However, an hours-long lightning delay between halves hurt the Cowboys’ chances.
After falling 42-21 to Arizona State, OSU is now 3-6, still without a Big 12 win. With only three weeks left, the Cowboys need a perfect finish to make a bowl game.
OSU players no longer eligible for a redshirt:
Korie Black
Josh Ford
She Freibaum
Ollie Gordon
Justin Kirkland
Brennan Presley
Hudson Kaak
Dylan Smith
Landyn Cleveland
After playing again on Saturday, freshman DB Landyn Cleveland's redshirt has officially been burned. While the plan might have been for him to redshirt going into the season, he has been a welcomed sight for the Cowboys' depleted defense.
Redshirt-eligible players with an appearance this season:
Gavin Freeman (4 games)
David Kabongo (4 games)
Da'Wain Lofton (4 games)
Rodney Fields Jr. (2 games)
Collin Oliver (2 games)
Jonathan Agumadu (1 game)
Maealiuaki Smith (1 game)
After making his highly anticipated debut against the Sun Devils, Maealiuaki Smith's redshirt for the season is still secured. That gives him plenty of opportunity to make an impact and get reps throughout the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, Rodney Fields Jr. could be a name to watch moving forward. With three games remaining, he can play in another without risking burning his redshirt.
Redshirt-eligible players with 0 games played:
Jaden Allen-Hendrix
David Arriaga
Charles Christopher III
LaDanian Fields
AJ Green
Cutter Greene
Dominic Grein
Tre Griffiths
Caleb Hackleman
Aiden Isaacs
Ashton Isaacs
Chauncey Johnson
Temerrick Johnson
Talon Kendrick
Nuku Mafi
Bismillah Muhammad
Willie Nelson
Armstrong Nnodim
Jacobi Oliphant Jr
Chris Robinson
Yamil Talib
Heston Thompson
Holden Thompson
Luke Webb
Garret Wilson
Gunnar Wilson
Austin Young
With nine games played, every player remaining on this list have secured their redshirt status for the season. With a potential to be eliminated from bowl eligibility next week, some of these young guys could use the upcoming bye week to get some practice reps and perhaps get some game action in the final couple of weeks.
