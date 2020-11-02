Wallace Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the week on Monday following his stellar performance against Texas. He finished the game with 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. His 11 catches matched a career-high he set against Texas Tech in 2019 and his 187 received yards is the most posted by a Big 12 player in a game this season.

During his career, Wallace has been very successful against the Longhorns. In the three games he’s played, he’s hauled in 26 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns. With his Randy Moss catch on Saturday, as well as his Randy Moss catch in 2018, I’m sure Texas defensive Coordinator Chris Ash is glad he no longer has to face Tylan Wallace.

This was the fifth game of Wallace’s career in which he posted double-digit catches and the 13th career game where he posted at least 100 yards receiving, which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

Wallace has moved to fifth all-time in program history in both receptions and yards with 181 catches and 3,100 yards, and his ranks sixth all-time with 24 receiving touchdowns. Hart Lee Dykes is sitting at fourth in receiving yards with 3,510, a number Wallace should be able to surpass in the next few games. As far as touchdown receptions, Dez Bryant is sitting in fifth with 29 and Dykes in fourth with 31. It’s certainly possible Wallace could get climb into fourth as there’s five regular season games remaining.

This marks his second time earning this honor this season as he earned it following his performance against Tulsa in week one.