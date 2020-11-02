SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Wallace Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the week on Monday following his stellar performance against Texas. He finished the game with 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. His 11 catches matched a career-high he set against Texas Tech in 2019 and his 187 received yards is the most posted by a Big 12 player in a game this season.

During his career, Wallace has been very successful against the Longhorns. In the three games he’s played, he’s hauled in 26 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns. With his Randy Moss catch on Saturday, as well as his Randy Moss catch in 2018, I’m sure Texas defensive Coordinator Chris Ash is glad he no longer has to face Tylan Wallace.

This was the fifth game of Wallace’s career in which he posted double-digit catches and the 13th career game where he posted at least 100 yards receiving, which ranks fifth all-time in school history.

Wallace has moved to fifth all-time in program history in both receptions and yards with 181 catches and 3,100 yards, and his ranks sixth all-time with 24 receiving touchdowns. Hart Lee Dykes is sitting at fourth in receiving yards with 3,510, a number Wallace should be able to surpass in the next few games. As far as touchdown receptions, Dez Bryant is sitting in fifth with 29 and Dykes in fourth with 31. It’s certainly possible Wallace could get climb into fourth as there’s five regular season games remaining.

This marks his second time earning this honor this season as he earned it following his performance against Tulsa in week one.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders is set for a Halloween showdown with a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Sanders, Dunn, Offense Takes Accountability but Now there Needs to Be Corrections

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn discuss the offense in loss to Texas

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Mike Gundy Gives Vote of Confidence to Spencer Sanders Following Texas Loss

There were some mistakes made by Spencer Sanders in the 41-34 loss to Texas this past Saturday, but Mike Gundy gave the redshirt sophomore his vote of confidence ahead of the Kansas State game on Friday.

ZachLancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Beyond the Award, There Were Two Sure Fire NFL Players on the Field Saturday

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Robert Allen

by

theorangetruth

Special Teams Will Need to Be Special at Kansas State

Oklahoma State was hurt by two big special teams mistakes in the loss to Texas and Kansas State emphasizes special teams

Robert Allen

by

cowboys7

Early November Recruiting Roundup; Recent Pledges, Commitments Showing Out

Oklahoma State football recruiting roundup early November; recent commitments, offers

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Cunningham Named To Cousy Award Watch List

Preseason National Newcomer of the Year and Oklahoma State standout Cade Cunningham was selected as one of 20 watch list members for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to college basketball's top point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Pokes Report Staff

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Fall in Updated Polls Following Loss to Texas

Oklahoma State fell in the updated rankings in the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 following the loss to Texas, but not as far as some people and publications speculated

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Social Media Reactions To Cowboys Overtime Loss to Texas Longhorns; Photo Gallery Of Game

Social media reactions to Oklahoma State's 41-34 loss to Texas Halloween night

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Hard to Blame the Oklahoma State Defense, but There were Stops They Could Have Made

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, head coach Mike Gundy, and defensive end Brock Martin discuss defense in loss to Texas

Robert Allen