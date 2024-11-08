Former Oklahoma State Star Catches Lamar Jackson's Longest Career Touchdown
Entering the Baltimore Ravens' Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, former Oklahoma State star receiver Tylan Wallace only had nine total receptions in four years. Primarily operating as a special teams piece, he wasn't a primary piece of the offense.
That all changed on Thursday night against the Ravens' division rivals.
Down a single touchdown in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson was hoping to lead his team to a quick score to even things up. On third down, Jackson connected with Wallace on a short route to convert the first down, but the former Cowboy would then make a game-changing play. After breaking a tackle, Wallace took it to the house for a touchdown.
Interestingly enough, this was Jackson's longest career touchdown pass. Although it was to the most unlikely of receivers, Wallace made a name for himself on Thursday night. On the very next drive, he had another big catch for more than 20 yards that ultimately set up a Mark Andrews touchdown later in the possession.
It's uncertain if Wallace can emerge as a consistent piece for the Ravens offense, but the former Oklahoma State star has made the case for more snaps on offense. While all eyes were on the newly acquired Baltimore receiver, Diontae Johnson, it was Tylan Wallace who stole the show on Thursday.
