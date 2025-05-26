Which Oklahoma State Cowboy Will Be the Next Great Linebacker?
Heading into next season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are in a great spot, having a loaded linebacker room, and if this past NFL Draft taught scouts anything, it is that OSU can produce linebackers.
Both Nick Martin and Collin Oliver were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Martin being taken in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers and Oliver going to the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round.
Losing two of its key defensive pieces certainly left some big shoes to fill, which prompted OSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to hit the portal hard to find replacements.
Prior to spring ball, the Cowboys added Bryan McCoy, Brandon Rawls and Trip White to their linebacker room, giving Grantham several options and different play styles to choose from.
On paper, it does feel like those three will be the starting linebackers, whether it is in a traditional spot or even as a rover, as we have seen so many linebackers do recently.
Outside of those three transfers though, the Oklahoma State Cowboys do have some prominent returners like Gunnar Wilson and Temerrick Johnson who might not be ready for a starting job this season, but have certainly earned some rotational snaps.
This room is certainly loaded with a plethora of players to choose from and deploy on the field. It will ultimately be up to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on who he feels is ready to lead this defense as the Oklahoma State Cowboys gear up for this upcoming season.