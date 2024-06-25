Why Nick Martin Could be Oklahoma State's First-Ever Butkus Award Winner
Named after Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebacker in college football.
Despite Oklahoma State having a handful of great linebackers throughout its history, the program has never had a player win The Butkus Award. That could all change, however, with rising redshirt junior Nick Martin.
After redshirting in 2021 and contributing mostly as a special teams player in 2022, Martin exploded onto the scene in his first season as a starter. In 2023, the Texarkana, TX, product tallied a whopping 140 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Martin's efforts earned him First Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Honorable Mention and Phil Steele Fourth Team All-American honors as a redshirt sophomore. Additionally, Martin's 140 tackles were the most by an OSU player since 1984 and the most by any Big 12 player since 2018.
After another offseason in the Pokes' system and more time under Bryan Nardo, Martin should be primed for a big season in 2024. Martin's running mate at the linebacker spot, Collin Oliver, is also back for another year in Stillwater and should keep opposing offenses from focusing solely on the former Pleasant Grove (TX) standout.
In 2023, North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson won The Butkus Award after recording 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Wilson's 2023 statistics are similar to Martin's numbers from 2023, meaning that if the Cowboys' standout can even slightly increase his production this season, he will have a good chance to win the award.
