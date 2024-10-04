How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 battle.
On Saturday, OSU will face West Virginia in hopes of getting its first conference win of the season. After dropping games to Utah and Kansas State, OSU fell out of the top 25 and is looking to make its way back into the Big 12 title race.
Meanwhile, a rough nonconference slate left the Mountaineers with a losing record before Big 12 play began. With a win in their conference opener, the Mountaineers are hoping to get a statement win in Stillwater.
With so many issues arising on both sides of the ball in the first two Big 12 games, OSU will need to have a solid all-around performance on Saturday. If OSU can’t find some answers, it could be another long weekend for the Cowboys.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) vs. West Virginia (2-2, 1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -3
Total Points: Over/Under 64.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -150, West Virginia +125
