No. 13 BYU Will be Oklahoma State’s Toughest Test Yet

Oklahoma State will have its hands full in the thirteenth-ranked BYU Cougars Friday.

Derek Parker

Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs with the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oklahoma State has suffered three-straight conference losses.

It started with a close loss to Utah, which trickled into a 20-plus point defeat to longtime rival Kansas State, before cascading into a 38-14 crushing by West Virginia.

Now, with questions floating about, the team will face its toughest challenge yet in the No. 13 BYU Cougars.

With a sparking 6-0 record, BYU has thoroughly impressed in just its second season in the Big 12. Its non conference slate included a resounding victory over Southern Illinois, a razor-thin win over No. 21 SMU in early September, and a 34-14 trouncing of Wyoming.

And its Big 12 slate has been even more impressive.

In their first true conference test, the Cougars handled business against No. 13 Kansas State, 38-9. It was already a highly impressive win due to the Wildcat’s talent and physical nature, but it was also the very same team that beat OSU, 42-20.

Following its first conference victory, BYU turned around and beat Baylor by one score, before rebounding to walk over a decent opponent in Arizona by 22 points.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys will have their hands full with the Cougars this Friday. 

A victory could be a launchpad for Mike Gundy and the Pokes to finish out their season on a high note. But a loss will mean four-straight, and likely even more changes to come.

Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder of All Pokes and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma market for five years now covering a variety of sports over the course of his career.

