No. 13 BYU Will be Oklahoma State’s Toughest Test Yet
Oklahoma State has suffered three-straight conference losses.
It started with a close loss to Utah, which trickled into a 20-plus point defeat to longtime rival Kansas State, before cascading into a 38-14 crushing by West Virginia.
Now, with questions floating about, the team will face its toughest challenge yet in the No. 13 BYU Cougars.
With a sparking 6-0 record, BYU has thoroughly impressed in just its second season in the Big 12. Its non conference slate included a resounding victory over Southern Illinois, a razor-thin win over No. 21 SMU in early September, and a 34-14 trouncing of Wyoming.
And its Big 12 slate has been even more impressive.
In their first true conference test, the Cougars handled business against No. 13 Kansas State, 38-9. It was already a highly impressive win due to the Wildcat’s talent and physical nature, but it was also the very same team that beat OSU, 42-20.
Following its first conference victory, BYU turned around and beat Baylor by one score, before rebounding to walk over a decent opponent in Arizona by 22 points.
Suffice it to say, the Cowboys will have their hands full with the Cougars this Friday.
A victory could be a launchpad for Mike Gundy and the Pokes to finish out their season on a high note. But a loss will mean four-straight, and likely even more changes to come.
