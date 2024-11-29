Colorado’s Travis Hunter Builds Heisman Case Against Oklahoma State
In Friday morning's bout, No. 25 Colorado looked to improve on its already impressive season, and Oklahoma State looked to cap a season it won't look back on kindly.
Luckily for the Buffaloes, they had the odds on favorite to win the Heisman trophy on their side.
Just three plays into the game, Hunter decided to make his mark, picking off Maealiuaki Smith for his fourth of the season.
Just minutes later, the ironman decided to up the ante. On the team’s third drive — which came by the way of an OSU fumble — Hunter scored a touchdown on an 11-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
To that point, Hunter already had four catches for 22 yards and the score, highlighting just how dangerous a play-maker he can be on the both sides of the ball.
Coming into the game, Hunter had already eclipsed 1,036 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, including 20 solo tacks and nine pass deflections. Prior to the team’s double-digit loss to Kansas last week, it looked like the Buffs were cruising towards a potential College Football Playoffs bid, largely at the hands of Hunter.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, whose amassed over 2,062 yards on the season, trails just behind per most odds makers.
With just the first quarter of play over in Boulder, CO, Colorado leads 21-0 over the Pokes.
