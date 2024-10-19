New OSU Starter Garret Rangel Heads to Locker Room with Injury
After helping the Cowboys pour on 14 points on the road in Provo, UT, new Oklahoma State starting quarterback Garret Rangel left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. Per Robert Allen via radio broadcast, the sophomore is done for the night.
Rangel ripped off a 56-yard run on a 3rd and 1 late in the first half, but was eventually chased down and tackled by BYU defensive backs, landing hard on his shoulder. The ESPN broadcast said Rangel was favoring his clavicle, and seemed to be in a lot of pain heading into the locker-room.
To that point, Rangel had 51 passing yards on 6-for-9 passing, with one touchdown, one interception and 77 rushing yards.
Running back Ollie Gordon eventually finished off Rangel’s effort with his third touchdown of the first half to make it 21-14, Cowboys.
Rangel was replaced by longtime OSU starter and seventh-year QB Alan Bowman, who has started the rest of the season. The former Texas Tech slinger has the needed experience to help the Cowboys keep the lead, but hasn't been in peak form so far this season.
The Cowboys went into halftime with a seven-point lead, and will receive the ball after the break.
