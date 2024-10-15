How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. BYU: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State’s season hasn’t gone according to plan.
Having brought back a wealth of experience — with Oklahoma and No. 1-ranked Texas departing for the SEC — the Cowboys were looked at to finish near the top of the Big 12, if not bring home the hardware.
Now, fresh off three-straight conference losses — including uncharacteristic Mike Gundy blowouts to Kansas State and West Virginia — the team is struggling to find its footing.
Unfortunately, it will need to do so against one of the best teams in the conference in undefeated No. 13 BYU. The Cougars have put together an impressive resume already this season, having beaten ranked opponents in SMU and Kansas State en route to a sparkling record thus far.
There may be too many unanswered questions for OSU to stand a chance. Is seventh-year slinger Alan Bowman still the answer at quarterback? Will the team see Ollie Gordon take the field again? Can the defense see success against a talented BYU offense?
Still, some of Gundy’s best games have come with his team's back up against the wall.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-3) vs. No. 13 BYU (6-0)
Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 18
Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Total Points: Over/Under 55.5
Moneyline: BYU -340, Oklahoma State +270
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.