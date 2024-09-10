How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
In thrilling, come-from-behind fashion, Oklahoma State defeated a former rival turned SEC-squad in Arkansas last Saturday.
Down as many as 14, the Pokes powered to a 2OT win behind its defense, timely throws from veteran quarterback Alan Bowman and a late surge from Heisman candidate Ollie Gordon. In the end,
Now, the Cowboys will look to beat a familiar rival in Tulsa before a few of the tougher games on its schedule: back-to-back ranked matchups against Big 12 opponents in Utah and Kansas State.
Luckily, the history favors the orange team.
OSU’s last two matchups against the Hurricane were hard-fought, down-to-the-wire wins in 2021 and 2020. But the games before that show dominance in OSU’s favor, and you have to look to 1998 as the last time the Cowboys were on the losing side. A Tulsa win on Saturday would snap a nine-game streak.
This year, Tulsa has already suffered a loss to Arkansas State. But the Cowboys shouldn’t take them lightly if they want to head into Big 12 play undefeated.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (2-0) vs. Tulsa(1-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Chapman Stadium — Tulsa, OK
TV/Streaming: Watch ESPN
Total Points: Over/Under 62.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -1400, Tulsa +800
