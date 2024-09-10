All pokes

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds

The Cowboys will face an in-state rival this Saturday.

Derek Parker

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024.
Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In thrilling, come-from-behind fashion, Oklahoma State defeated a former rival turned SEC-squad in Arkansas last Saturday.

Down as many as 14, the Pokes powered to a 2OT win behind its defense, timely throws from veteran quarterback Alan Bowman and a late surge from Heisman candidate Ollie Gordon. In the end,

Now, the Cowboys will look to beat a familiar rival in Tulsa before a few of the tougher games on its schedule: back-to-back ranked matchups against Big 12 opponents in Utah and Kansas State.

Luckily, the history favors the orange team.

OSU’s last two matchups against the Hurricane were hard-fought, down-to-the-wire wins in 2021 and 2020. But the games before that show dominance in OSU’s favor, and you have to look to 1998 as the last time the Cowboys were on the losing side. A Tulsa win on Saturday would snap a nine-game streak.

This year, Tulsa has already suffered a loss to Arkansas State. But the Cowboys shouldn’t take them lightly if they want to head into Big 12 play undefeated.

Everything you need to know:

Game Information: Oklahoma State (2-0) vs. Tulsa(1-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Chapman Stadium — Tulsa, OK

TV/Streaming: Watch ESPN

Total Points: Over/Under 62.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -1400, Tulsa +800

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder of All Pokes and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma market for five years now covering a variety of sports over the course of his career.

Home/News