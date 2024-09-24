How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
The No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling 22-19 in a dominant performance from the now-top-10 Utes.
The game highlighted some real problems for the Pokes, primarily their shaky offense that didn’t look capable of handing them the Big 12 crown at season’s end. Seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman failed to hang onto the reigns for the entire game, seeing a benching in the third quarter for Garret Rangel before eventually coming back to find two scores.
While there was reason for optimism in the fourth quarter, there’s still major questions surrounding OSU’s offense.
Now, the Cowboys will face a familiar foe in No. 23 Kansas State in hopes of bouncing back. The Wildcats have long been seen as one of the team’s capable of winning the Big 12 this season. But last week, they suffered their own defeat to now-ranked BYU in a resounding 38-9 road loss.
OSU owns a 43-24 record over Kansas State all time, most recently beating them 29-21 in last year’s tight matchup. Saturday’s game will be the the Pokes first true road test after playing in a near-home environment at Tulsa.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 20 Oklahoma State (3-1) vs. No. 23 Kansas State (3-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, Manhattan, KS
TV/Streaming: Watch ESPN
Total Points: Over/Under 55.5
Moneyline: Kansas State -200, Oklahoma State +170
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.