How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
What once looked a hopeful season for Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys has quickly turned to one riddled with questions marks.
Following a 3-0 start — including wins over tough opponents in South Dakota State and Arkansas — the Pokes have now dropped two game in a row to tough Big 12 opponents.
Against Utah, the Cowboys offense failed to get off the ground, only making it a close game behind back-to-back strikes from quarterback Alan Bowman in the fourth quarter. Against Kansas State, OSU struggled on both sides of the ball, seeing an uncharacteristic 42-20 loss on the road.
Suffice it to say, the team’s game against West Virginia on Saturday is a pivotal one that will either right the ship or be cause for concern.
Luckily, history favors the Cowboys. All-time, they’ve outplayed WVU 10-5, seeing a seven-game win-streak from 2015-2021.
The Mountaineers have already suffered two losses themselves, but certainly won’t be an easy out for Gundy and his squad.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (3-2) vs. West Virginia (3-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Total Points: Over/Under 64.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -145, West Virginia +125
